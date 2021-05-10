Myrkur Announces Two Live Stream Concerts Including One Performance Playing Folkesange in Full

Home News Tristan Kinnett May 10th, 2021 - 1:46 PM

Metal-singer-turned-folk-musician Myrkur will be sharing two livestream concerts later this month. The first is a solo set titled Act I: Acoustic and Solitary, scheduled to stream from May 21-23, and the second is Act II: Nature Reclaims, scheduled to stream from May 28-30. Each show will begin at 10am PST/1pm EST/6pm BST/7pm CEST on those days.



Act I will involve Myrkur performing songs from across her entire catalog while in an “intimate, solo setting.” The teaser video shows her playing piano against a simple wooden backdrop with a lot of plants and antlers for decoration.

Act II will be at a more unique location – “an abandoned military camp swimming hall.” It’s called Nature Reclaims and the teaser shows how plants have thrived inside the hall and carpeted the bottom of the swimming pool, where Myrkur and a backing band set up. The full band consists of two choir singers, a cellist and a violinist. The singers look posed to either contribute percussion or keys and acoustic guitar, depending on each song. During the set, Myrkur and the band will be performing Myrkur’s 2020 nordic folk album Folkesange in its entirety.

Tickets, merchandise and frequently asked questions can be found here. Prices begin at $15 for just the concert tickets, or more for merch bundles. Some of the merch sold from the livestreams will be event-exclusive, including two t-shirt designs in either black or “natural” off-white.

Myrkur has kept active since releasing Folkesange. She shared a cover of Björk’s “All Is Full of Love” in collaboration with Anna Von Hausswolff, re-recorded her M (2015) hit “Onde Børn” in The Sims’ made-up language Simlish, released a cinematic-sounding single called “Dronning Ellisiv” and performed a rendition of the old English folk ballad “Matty Groves.”

In addition to releasing music, she responded earlier this month to Catholic organization Shutdown WSOU’s misunderstanding that her song “Måneblôt” was allegedly “about ritual child sacrifice.” In her response, she stated, “For the record ‘Måneblot’ is not about killing newborn babies – it is written in a symbolic manner about a pagan ritual. Ironically, symbolism is something I’ve learnt a lot about from reading the bible (Which I did often when composing Mareridt.)”

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat