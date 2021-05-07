Marissa Nadler Releases Collection of Quarantine Covers with Bandcamp Album Instead of Dreaming Featuring Covers of Bob Dylan, Simon and Garfunkel, Townes Van Zandt and More

Home News Kaido Strange May 7th, 2021 - 1:43 PM

Somber folk artist Marissa Nadler has released a collection of quarantine covers on Bandcamp for “Bandcamp Friday” – a day that waives the site’s fees so that all sales go towards the artist. The covers are mostly by other folk artists such as Bob Dylan, Simon and Garfunkel, America, and many more.

The album in question is hopefully entitled Instead of Dreaming. On the album’s notes (found on the website), it states: “During this unexpected time she [Nadler] had the opportunity to record a collection of covers to serve as a salve of serenity and comfort.”

“The feelings of homesickness and loss, detachment and displacement, of loneliness and sorrow- they are omnipotent right now. These are the themes explored in this collection.”

It’s no wonder that the album hits a very earnest and reflective tone with classical folk songs. The album was produced by Nadler and Milky Burgess. Last month, Nadler released a single entitled “Mr. Blue” with Nicole Atkins. Nadler was also on Two Minutes to Late Show and collaborated on a cover of Journey’s “Of a Lifetime”. She was also a feature on Lost Horizon’s single Marie.