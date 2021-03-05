Fucked Up Releases 26-Minute Long “Year of the Horse – Act 2”

Home News Anna Scott March 5th, 2021 - 2:55 PM

Fucked Up has shared a 26-minute long “Year of the Horse – Act 2” on Bandcamp Friday to continue with the Year of The Horse available on Bandcamp. The first song for the EP, “Year of the Horse – Act 1” was available in early February as a part of that month’s Bandcamp Friday.

Year of the Horse continues on the Toronto-based band’s zodiac series, following 2017’s Year of the Snake. The second act of this EP is a long, building piece that ties elements from many genres, including psychedelic doom metal and experimental pop. The song features punchy guitar riffs, and even features a cinematic horn section in the middle. Over the 26 minutes, the song takes listeners on an experimental musical adventure.

Listen to “Year of the Horse – Act 2” on Bandcamp here:

The second installment continues on the story of the escaped horse named Perceval, explained by the band’s liner notes for the songs. The first track off Year of the Horse was dedicated to two thrash metal musicians who sadly passed away last year, Iron Age’s Wade Allison and Power Trip’s Riley Gale. The two musicians, both of Texas, died in late 2020 within a few weeks of each other.

Year of the Horse is available for pre-order on Bandcamp.