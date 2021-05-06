Satanic Planet Critiques Organized Religion In Animated New Music Video For “Satanic Planet”

Home News Roy Lott May 6th, 2021 - 9:30 PM

Supergroup Satanic Planet has released a new music video for their self-titled track. The animated visual is in the style of Hannah Barbera cartoon classics while poking at organized religions. The track is a head bopper with raging vocals, heavy guitar and drums. Check it out below.

Band member Lucien Greaves commented on the video saying “The Satanic Planet theme is an entire Satanic Panic condensed into under two minutes of blistering, rapid-fire, paranoid meltdown, complete with backward masking. Knowing that Satanic Planet, the band, will be a controversial act that will inspire pearl-clutching bible-thumpers to comb our material looking for evidence to confirm their worst fears, we decided to save them time by compiling a lyrical laundry list of anti-Satanist delusions that can be appropriately taken as mockery, or moronically as advocacy. Satanic Planet has something for everybody!”

The song follows the release of their Steve-O narrated track “Steve-O Takes A Trip To Satanic Planet.” Proceeds from the song benefitted the Best Friends Animal Society, a no-kill animal shelter that also supports special-needs animals.

Satanic Planet consists of Justin Pearson of The Locust, Dave Lombardo of Suicidal Tendencies, Planet B’s Luke Henshaw, and The Satanic Temple’s Lucien Greaves. Pearson and Lombardo are also a part of the supergroup Dead Cross, which Lombardo stated that the instrumentals for the track have been completed.