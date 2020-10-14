Andrew W.K. Signs with Napalm Records and Announces New Music Coming Soon

Home News Aaron Grech October 14th, 2020 - 4:39 PM

Andrew W.K.

Rock artist Andrew W.K. has signed with Napalm Records, who announced new music will be coming soon from the artist, although a tentative date has not been announced. W.K. stated that a new album was on the way back in February, however further announcements on this prospective studio album have been absent. Napalm Records is a hard rock/ heavy metal label which signs a number of acts including Alestorm, Dee Snider and Scott Stapp.

“We at Napalm Records are thrilled to propel Andrew W.K. to new heights, having been longtime fans of the work since the beginning,” the label said in a press release “To say partnering (and partying) with the team at Andrew W.K. has been exciting and enlightening is an understatement. We’ve got our seat belts on and secured tightly, and we’re ready to party party party our way into the future of Andrew W.K.!”

The performer had his origins in the 1990s hailing from the Michigan scene, but broke out in the 2000s following his move to New York and spearheaded by his hit single “Party Hard.” He proceeded to drop a slew of releases in the 2000s, finishing off with 55 Caliber in 2009 before taking a lengthy hiatus from studio work until the late 2010s.

His most recent studio album You’re Not Alone came out in 2018 via Red and Sony Records. This project featured a mix of hard hitting and energetic tracks in between some softer more ballad-like moments, while its instrumentation featured distorted guitars, pianos, synthesizers and multi-tracked vocals.

You’re Not Alone, was quickly followed by an interview with mxdwn in 2018. A performance by W.K. when he was 17 in the death metal band Kathode has since resurfaced.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado