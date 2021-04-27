Posthumous Peter Green Book Albatross To Feature Newly Recorded Music Featuring Kirk Hammett of Metallica and David Gilmour

Home News Krista Marple April 27th, 2021 - 5:35 PM

Four years prior to the passing of Fleetwood Mac’s Peter Green, he had been working with Rufus Publications to release an illustrated visual book that encapsulated his career as well as his life as a whole. The visual book included extremely rare lyrics, notes, images and more that reflected on his time with Fleetwood Mac.

While the book was being created, it was decided that new music would be added to it. The addition would include newly found older recordings from Green, such as a recording of “Need Your Love So Bad” from the ‘60s. The track was mixed to feature Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour on guitar.

Along with that, a recording of “Man Of The World” was added, which was also mixed to feature guitar from Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and drums from Mick Fleetwood. Both Gilmour and Hammett had worked with Green in the past and were both huge fans of the work he had done. “Man Of The World” was eventually finished under producer Bob Rock. Green gave his approval to both tracks after they were completely mixed.

The visual project is set to go on pre-sale at the end of this month. However, the book will not actually be shipped until October 29 of this year, which would have been Green’s 75th birthday.

Green passed away in July of 2020 at the age of 73 after passing in his sleep peacefully. Green was one of the original founding members of Fleetwood Mac where he remained a member until 1970. He had parted ways with the band to help him focus on his then recent diagnosis of schizophrenia.

A few short months after his death, Mick Fleetwood & Friends, which was a group of musicians who got together to perform, released a concert film of a tribute that took place earlier in the year for Green. The concert was held at the Palladium in London. The record that was dedicated to Green, which was titled Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac, is set to be released on April 30 via BMG.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado