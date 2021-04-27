Maynard James Keenan Says Puscifer Plans to Do “V” Is For Vagina and Conditions of My Parole Live Streams

Home News Tristan Kinnett April 27th, 2021 - 5:17 PM

Maynard James Keenan, the vocalist better known for fronting Tool and A Perfect Circle, announced plans to perform his Puscifer albums “V” Is For Vagina (2007) and Conditions of My Parole (2011) in full during a new run of livestream events. The Puscifer album concert series unofficially began with Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents, a cinematic show surrounding Puscifer’s 2015 album Money $hot.

Keenan revealed more plans for future livestreams during an interview with Metal Hammer, “We’re probably gonna work on another pay-per-view at some point. Of course, I’ve got harvest coming up in July, August, September, so if we’re gonna do another streaming event we’ll have to film it in June.” The Hall of Feathered Serpents was their previous pay-per-view, in which Keenan’s Billy D character found himself drunk in a bar with aliens and a donkey sex show. It was more of a story-based concert film than a typical livestream. “Harvest” refers to a literal harvest – Keenan owns a vineyard called Caduceus Cellars.

Although he says he intends to keep developing the Billy D character for now, Keenan said he also plans to revisit Puscifer’s first two albums in future events, “I think we’re really just enjoying this one, doing the filming and being able to introduce characters, and develop those characters more fully. We’re definitely gonna do the Vagina album and Conditions Of My Parole at some point, for sure, ‘cos we’re really enjoying this process.”

When asked how the streams compare to in-person live shows, he commented, “I enjoy the live setting, but now that we’re doing pay-per-views I’m realizing we were trying to do things live that didn’t necessarily translate with some of these characters. So, this is nice, because we’re able to present those in a film setting, and now, in a live show, we don’t have to jam a lot of that in there. We can still have the theatrics, but you don’t necessarily need to hear the dialogue, so that’ll be fun, to be able to fix things, in a way. I’m looking forward to, eventually, getting out there with Existential Reckoning.”

Existential Reckoning is Puscifer’s most recent album, which came out in October 2020. In December, mxdwn interviewed Puscifer collaborator Carina Round about the timing of Existential Reckoning’s release and what it was like to perform their livestream Live at Arcosanti, AZ and their recent live shows in general.

Keenan stated earlier this year that he had visited the ER after contracting COVID-19 for the second time. Fortunately, he confirmed this month that he’s clear of the virus now, and checked out “all good” after the scare.

