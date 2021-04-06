Maynard James Keenan Says He’s “All Good” After Second COVID-19 Infection

Home News Ariel King April 6th, 2021 - 7:43 PM

Maynard James Keenan has shared that he’s “all good” following his second bout of COVID-19. He shared last year that he had gotten COVID toward the beginning of the pandemic, with Keenan having residual lung damage following.

In October, Keenan shared that he had wound up in the emergency room after contracting COVID for a second time. He shared in February that he chose to treat his symptoms at home due to the hospital being overfilled with people who were more urgent.

“So, if I stayed in the hospital, they said, ‘Okay, we can keep you here but yo’ure fighting 12 other people for a bed and a ventilator we don’t have, so what do you want to do?’ I’m like, ‘Well, I need to breathe and I need to sleep.’ So you’re just treating symptoms at that point,” Keenan had said in February. “There’s nothing you can do other than treat the symptom, so for a real cough medicine, not the crap over-the-counter and then like an inhaler, and some antibiotics to fight the pneumonia and strap the f*** in.”

When asked during an interview with Loudwire about how he has been doing now, following his second time with COVID, Keenan simply said that he’s, “all good.”

In October, shortly before his second time having COVID, Keenan shared that he had been continuing to suffer from lung damage following his initial COVID diagnosis. “I’m still dealing with the residual effects,” Keenan had said. “But it was ugly. I survived it, but it wasn’t pretty […] I kind of didn’t wnat to run around screaming it. But it’s real. And there’s after-effects. I had to go through some major medications to undo the residual effects. Still coughing. There’s still lung damage.”

Over the weekend, as a celebration of Easter, Keenan shared a short film titled An Easter Story, which featured Puscifer’s “The Humbling River (Nagual del Judith Mix).

Photo credit: Marv Watson