K. Flay Announces New EP Inside Voices For June 2021 Release

Home News Sara Thompson April 23rd, 2021 - 11:21 PM

K.Flay was one of the great hip hop artists of the day.

Before the upcoming release of her EP Inside Voices, K. Flay has dropped a new single entitled “Four Letter Words.” Along with the EP, she also announced a US tour for 2022.

The singer explained in a press released about her new song, saying, “So many of us go through life trying to be polite, and then we reach a breaking point,” she says. “When we were recording ‘Four Letter Words’ it felt kind of scary to allow myself to go there—but there was liberation in it too.”

Catchy guitar ebbs and flows throughout the groovy music of the single as the biting lyrics begin: “I drank a liter of tequila in my bedroom / It’s taking every ounce of power not to text you / Your body frozen in my mind like a statue / Wish I could scratch up all the letters of our tattoo.” K. Flay’s high and purposely strained vocals deepen in a borderline menacing fashion for the chorus to say, “I’m usually nice / But just for the night I wanna be mean / I wanna fight / I wanna say thing I’ve been keeping inside / Four-letter words / I’m cursing.”

The song transitions into an entrancingly pulsating bridge; K. Flay’s muffled vocals cry out her pain of being “buried alive” and ensuing resolution not to be fooled twice with her words, “Can’t have this back.”

The artist says about her upcoming EP, “Inside Voices was a way for me to exorcise some demons and safely express these uncomfortable but very human emotions I was feeling.”

K. Flay released an EP at the very start of this year, Don’t Judge A Song By Its Cover. The EP was also released as part of Record Store Day earlier this month.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi