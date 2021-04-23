Hayley Williams Creates A Lullaby In New Single “Colour Me In”

Home News Caroline Fisher April 23rd, 2021 - 6:44 PM

Alternative rock singer/songwriter Hayley Williams has released a new single via Atlantic Records, “Colour Me In.” The track was originally written and recorded by the British rock band Broadcast, and released as part of their 2003 LP, Haha Sound.

The cover was previously available for 24 hours on Bandcamp Friday as part of the Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy voter registration compilation.

“I really love Broadcast. It was hard to choose which song of theirs I wanted to cover. I feel like this one hits me in a sweet spot that’s strangely comforted by longing and melancholy,” Williams shares. “I recorded this days before lockdown last year and it’s just been floating around in the ether. So happy it’s got a place to land now. Enjoy.”

Listen to “Colour Me In” here:

Williams’ vocals blend seamlessly into the sweet-sounding song in her cover of “Colour Me In.” Whimsical lyrics like “Let’s share the blue of the towering sky / The green of the hills that roll by / Leave the red of your heart to decide,” are accompanied by tranquilizing harmonies and a quirky instrumental.

Williams released her second solo studio album, Flowers for Vases / Descansos, on February 5 of this year. The artist shared on Twitter that she “Wrote and played every part on this album myself,” and “Recorded all of it in lockdown last year.”

She also revealed plans to record a new album with her rock band Paramore in February, saying, “I’m ready for the next Paramore album. Let’s go.”

Her debut solo album, Petals for Armor, was released in May of 2020. This was followed by an acoustic cover EP of songs on the album, titled Petals for Armor: Self-Serenades. The EP includes covers of the tracks “Simmer” and “Why We Ever,” as well as a previously unreleased track called “Find Me Here.”

The artist performed in a charity livestream called Honor Her Wish, dedicated to Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The event took place in October of 2020 and featured artists like Phoebe Bridgers and Kesha.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi