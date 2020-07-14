Treefort Music Fest Postpones 2020’s Treefort 9 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Home News Drew Feinerman July 14th, 2020 - 11:39 AM

Treefort Music Fest has officially postponed its 2020 edition of the festival to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Boise based festival was originally set to take place in March of this year, but was initially postponed to the fall of 2020 because of the virus. The new dates for the festival are set for September 22-26 of 2021. The festival intends to resume its normal scheduling in March in 2022, taking place from March 23-27.

Eric Gilbert, Treefort Music Fest Director, explained the decision to further postpone the festival, noting, “it has become clear that hosting Treefort in 2020 is no longer viable for us and March 2021 is feeling too risky for an event as big and dynamic as ours, given there are so many unknowns currently regarding the trajectory of the pandemic. We’ll be hard at work over the next year helping our community and ourselves get through this and looking forward to seeing everyone at Treefort 9 in September 2021.”

Treefort has not yet announced its official plans for patrons who have already purchased tickets for the festival, but multiple options are expected to be announced sometime next week. More information can be found here.

While the lineup included the likes of the Chromatics, Tennis, Japanese Breakfast and many other bands, the official 2021 lineup has yet to be announced.