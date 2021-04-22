Osheaga Music And Arts Festival Postpones 2021 Dates, Will Return In 2022

Home News Roy Lott April 22nd, 2021 - 10:07 PM

Montreal’s annual Osheaga Festival has announced they will be postponing the festival until summer 2022. Senior Vice President and founder of Osheaga Nick Farkas issued a statement in a press release. “We’ve been working since last summer to try to deliver the full festival experience to fans. We are keenly aware of how important live music is to our fans and our city, and how much everyone misses it! We want to be back there in the action too, but the truth is that it takes several months to line up the various elements to create a festival, and with current uncertainty, we don’t have that luxury.”

Festival-goers who purchased passes for 2020 or 2021 will be honored for 2022 or can be issued a refund. 2021 headliners included Foo Fighters, Cardi B and Post Malone, with 2020‘s being Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar and Foo Fighters.

Many festivals have postponed their festivals until September at the latest, with Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful Music Festival taking place September 21-23 with headliners Billie Eilish, Tame Impala and Green Day. Their Electric Daisy Carnival announced that it has been postponed until October 22-24. Other festivals that will take place include Outside Lands, Austin City Limits and Chicago’s Riot Fest.