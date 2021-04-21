Lucero Announces Fall 2021 When You Found Me Tour Dates

Home News Tristan Kinnett April 21st, 2021 - 10:52 AM

Memphis country rock band Lucero announced a Fall 2021 tour in support of their new album When You Found Me, which came out this January. They’re also tentatively planning a few dates over the summer, but the official tour dates are set for October and November.

Singer/songwriter Morgan Wade will perform as their support act once the tour kicks off on October 6 in Louisville, KY until their last night in Little Rock, AR on November 27. The planned pre-tour dates begin with a Red Rocks Amphitheater appearance on May 11, along with special guests Shane Smith & The Saints. In June, frontman Ben Nichols will perform a couple of solo sets in Georgia. On July 31, the band is scheduled for Chesterfield Amphitheater in Missouri and on September 29, the band will perform at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN with Ian Noe opening.

Tickets for all concerts are available for presale on Lucero’s website with the password BACKINOHIO. Prices vary a little, but all sit around $30 plus fees except for the appearance in Winston-Salem, NC on October 8, which is a free show.

Lucero formed in 1998 and released a few tapes before signing to Madjack and breaking out with their self-titled 2001 full-length, which featured songs like “Drink ‘Till We’re Gone,” “My Best Girl” and “Little Silver Heart.” They’ve kept a pretty consistent following since then, and continue putting out solid music like their 2018 album Among the Ghosts or their new songs “Outrun the Moon” and “Back in Ohio.”

LUCERO – 2022 TOUR DATES

5/16/21 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO – with Shane Smith & The Saints

6/11/21 – Ashley Street Station – Valdosta, GA – Ben Nichols Solo

6/12/21 – Lost Art Music Festival – Douglasville, GA – Ben Nichols Solo

7/31/21 – Chesterfield Amphitheater – Chesterfield, MO – without an opener

9/29/21 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN – with Ian Noe

10/6/21 – Headliners Music Hall – Louisville, KY

10/7/21 – The Grey Eagle – Asheville, NC

10/8/21 – Incendiary Brewing Company – Winston-Salem, NC

10/9/21 – Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC

10/11/21 – Musikfest Café – Bethlehem, PA

10/12/21 – Paradise Rock Club – Boston, MA

10/14/21 – Gateway City Arts – Holyoke, MA

10/15/21 – Webster Hall – New York, NY

10/17/21 – The Jefferson Theater – Charlottesville, VA

10/19/21 – Mr. Smalls Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA

10/20/21 – 9:30 Club – Washington, D.C.

10/22/21 – Skully’s Music Diner – Columbus, OH

10/23/21 – Beachland Ballroom – Clevel w/ Morgan Wadeand, OH

11/5/21 – Metro – Chicago, IL – without Morgan Wade

11/6/21 – First Avenue – Mainroom – Minneapolis, MN

11/7/21 – The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company – Fargo, ND

11/9/21 – Pub Station – Ballroom – Billings, MT

11/11/21 – Revolution Hall – Portland, OR

11/12/21 – Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA

11/15/21 – The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall – Berkeley, CA

11/16/21 – Belly Up Tavern – Solana Beach, CA

11/17/21 – Bootleg Theater – Los Angeles, CA

11/19/21 – Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ

11/21/21 – Tulips – Fort Worth, TX

11/26/21 – Revolution Music Room – Little Rock, AR

11/27/21 – Revolution Music Room – Little Rock, AR

All dates include support from Morgan Wade except for those where it has been indicated otherwise.

Photo credit: Owen Ela