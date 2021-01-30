Lucero Tells The Tale Of Cuban Revolutionary William Morgan In Animated New Video For “Back In Ohio”

Home News Ariel King January 30th, 2021 - 5:42 PM

Lucero has shared the latest single from their album When You Found Me, which was released on Friday, January 29. The band tells the story of William Morgan with “Back In Ohio,” sharing an animated lyric video that had been directed by Lucero’s own Ben Nichols.

Morgan traveled from Ohio to Cuba to assist the rebels in the Cuban Revolution and had been one of about two dozen U.S. citizens to fight in the revolution. One of his wives lived in Miami and worked as a snake charmer, however, he left her and their two children before leaving to join the revolution. He had also been one of three foreign nations who held the rank of comandante but eventually turned against Castro following the revolution. Following his betrayal of Castro, Morgan was arrested and executed.

“Back In Ohio” finds Nichols twining vocals and enthusiastic instrumentals, the art showing blueprinted boats drawn with colored pencil, the lyrics of the song sitting across the screen. Maps of Ohio and Cuba show where Morgan lived, the lyrics detailing his life. “You threw knives in the circus/Now you’re back in the jungle/You got babies in Miami/A rebel for a lover,” describes the exciting life of Morgan.

Lucero released their album When You Found Me on January 29, with the album led by the single “Outrun the Moon.” The band plans to perform socially distanced shows in Tennessee, with performances scheduled for March 26 at The Caverns Above Ground Amphitheater in Pelham and a show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 29. When You Found Me follows the band’s 2018 album Among the Ghosts.

Photo credit: Owen Ela