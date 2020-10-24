Lucero Announce New Album When You Found Me For January 2021 Release, Share First Single “Outrun The Moon”

Home News Kyle Cravens October 24th, 2020 - 3:07 PM

American alternative country band Lucero have announced a new album titled When You Found Me, which will drop early next year, on January 29. The announcement was accompanied by a first taste of what’s to come on the bands newest project, in the form of their new single, and the second song on the new album, titled, “Outrun the Moon.”

Lyrically, the new song falls perfectly in line with past works from the bands chief songwriter Ben Nichols, featuring a concise and catchy chorus with punctual verses that perfectly illustrate a third person perspective on a young woman’s toil with an uncertain future. The new track was promoted with an official lyric video complete with popping hand drawn imagery.

The instrumentation on the new track also invokes signs of creative evolution for the rest of Lucero, guitarist Brian Venable, drummer Roy Berry and bassist John C. Stubblefield have never sounded more aware of what makes a modern day hit. Keyboardist Rick Steff’s contributions go an especially long way in pointing toward a sonic texture tied to modernity, as the latter portion of the song features a synthesizer lead breakdown.

Two decades of adrenaline-charged shows has not put a dent in Lucero’s creative capacity, as they continue to reinforce themselves as one of the hardest working acts in country music. If the 2006 reissue of their first full length LP titled, The Attic Tapes, is taken into consideration, then When You Found Me is the 13th album in Lucero’s celebrated discography. Once again, Grammy award winning producer Matt Ross-Spang is back at the helm for the new project, following his acclaimed work in collaboration with the band for the bands latest, 2018s Among the Ghosts. The track list for the upcoming release has already been disclosed, and is listed below, along with the albums artwork. You can preorder When You Found Me, as well as check out other Lucero band merch, here.

Track Listing:

1. Have You Lost Your Way?

2. Outrun The Moon

3. Coffin Nails

4. Pull Me Close, Don’t Let Go

5. Good As Gone

6. All My Life

8. Back in Ohio

9. A City on Fire

10: When You Found Me