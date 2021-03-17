Claudio Sanchez Announces New The Prize Fighter Inferno Album The City Introvert for April 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Sweet Talker”

Home News Aaron Grech March 17th, 2021 - 5:19 PM

Coheed and Cambria’s Claudio Sanchez has announced a new album from his solo project The Prize Fighter Inferno called The City Introvert, which is set for release on April 23 via Evil Ink Records. Sanchez has also released a new single from the upcoming project called “Sweet Talker.”

“Sweet Talker” is an eerie synth-pop track, with some gritty influences that sound similar to the nihilistic tone present on Tobacco’s work, alongside some eclectic tendencies brought forth by its jumpy keys and melodies. Sanchez’s voice take a bit more of an indie pop tone, however this heartfelt tone matches well with its varied instrumental.

The influence from this album goes back to last year, as Sanchez faced quarantine while worrying about his beloved grandfather who fell ill. As Sanchez’s wife struggled with an auto-immune disease, visiting his grandfather was nearly impossible during the COVID-19 pandemic, as any infection could put his home life at serious risk.

“I needed an outlet to move through everything I was facing at the time,” Sanchez was quoted in a press release. “Like a lot of people, I felt this tug of war between who I was before the pandemic and who I had to become because of the circumstances I’d been thrust into.”

Last April Sanchez released “More Than Love” as The Prize Fighter Inferno, which was followed by his cover of Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me.” Coheed and Cambria announced the S.S. Neverender Cruise last year, which featured appearances by Touché Amoré, Ho99o9 and Spiritbox.

The City Introvert tracklist

1. More Than Love

2. Death Rattle

3. Crazy For You

4. Stray Bullets

5. Rock Bottom

6. Holiday Fool

7. Sweet Talker

8. Roll For Initiative

9. She’s The Brains, My Sweetheart

10. Stay Where You Are

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz