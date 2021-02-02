Cannibal Corpse Officially Replaces Pat O’Brien with Ex-Morbid Angel Guitarist Erik Rutan and Shares New Song “Inhumane Harvest”

Home News Aaron Grech February 2nd, 2021 - 1:33 PM

Death metal outfit Cannibal Corpse have officially replaced their former guitarist Pat O’ Brien with Erik Rutan of Hate Eternal and former member of Morbid Angel. This announcement is accompanied by the debut of their new single “Inhumane Harvest,” which will be featured on their upcoming studio album Violence Unimagined, out on April 16 via Metal Blade Records.

“Inhumane Harvest” is a lightning quick song, with harsh growled vocals rampaging through the band’s gruesome lyrics and a plethora of breakdowns. The production on this song is crisp despite the raw energy found on the song, with each solo and chord sounding clear.

<a href="https://cannibalcorpse.bandcamp.com/album/violence-unimagined">Violence Unimagined by Cannibal Corpse</a>

“I think the most noticeable difference on this record will be the addition of Erik to the band,” bassist Alex Webster told The PRP. “He wrote three full songs for the record, music and lyrics, and his song writing and guitar playing have added something new, and I think his musical style integrated into ours very well.”

O’Brien was engaged in some legal troubles back in 2018 following his arrest on charges of burglary and assault, which all occurred while his house was on fire. Back in 2019 the band announced that they would no longer be touring with O’Brien, and announced Rutan as his tour replacement.

Cannibal Corpse began recording Violence Unimagined at the beginning of last year. According to their statements at the time, this upcoming record will build upon the band’s trademark aggression, while refining their musical precision.

