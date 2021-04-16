Jon Schaffer Becomes First Capitol Rioter To Plead Guilty

Home News Kaido Strange April 16th, 2021 - 10:57 AM

Iced Earth’s guitarist Jon Schaffer has become the first Capitol Rioter to plead guilty as reported by CNN. Stating in the article, Schaffer had ties with the right wing white supremacy group Oath Keepers. He pleaded guilty to entering the building with a dangerous weapon, admitting that he had bear spray on hand during the January 6 riot.

Schaffer is the first rioter to plead guilty after attending the insurgency. His plea was in the works for a few weeks as it has been revealed he had several ‘debrief interviews’ with the FBI.

Prosecutors and Schaffer’s attorney have agreed for a sentence between 3.5 to 4.5 years in prison based on his cooperation with the investigation. But the sentencing decision will be made by Judge Amit Mehta, who is overseeing the case.

Investigators likely asked Schaffer to cooperate and get more information on the far right group Oath Keepers, although Schaffer’s attorneys insist that Schaffer doesn’t know anything about the group and likely got the hat (which he was seen wearing at the riot) was from a fan.