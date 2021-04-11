Fear Factory Reveals Name of New Album is Aggression Continuum and First Single Will Be “Disruptor”

Home News Kaido Strange April 11th, 2021 - 11:43 AM

Heavy metal band Fear Factory has revealed the name for their upcoming album and a single along with it. Their tenth studio album will be entitled Aggression Continuum and the first single is entitled “Disruptor”. They have scheduled to premiere the song this upcoming Friday, April 16th. First reported by The PRP.

The band has been quiet for five years (according to Cazares in the tweet below) and they’ve had a lot of tension last year, with Burton C. Bell leaving the band due to friction between himself and guitarist Dino Cazares. The resolution was a hefty lawsuit that sided with Cazares getting 100% control of the group’s trademark. Aggression Continuum was due to have Bell as vocalist, as Bell had announced that the band was looking to make their tenth album and called it Monolith instead.

Cazares, who took control of the band, ran a GoFundMe campaign to hire drummer Mike Heller to redo the drums. Cazeres has suggested that some of Bell’s original vocals may still be on the album itself, though the band is actively looking for a new singer. The current lineup is Dino Cazeres on guitar, Mike Heller on drums, and Tony Campos on bass.

New Riff Teaser taken from the new Fear Factory album, first single comes out on April 16th for more new riffs go to my https://t.co/9U0ewgZhxo pic.twitter.com/UOMJohnQXU — Dino Cazares (@DinoCazares) April 1, 2021

The riff teaser sounds classic Fear Factory. A bit of a warning, it’s loud and rocking, enough to scare any sensitive house pets. The sound from Cazares’ guitar is exciting and despite the band’s recent difficulties this riff alone makes the tenth album promising.

Fear Factory began in 1989 in Los Angeles. Their biggest hit was a cover version of Gary Numan’s “Cars” (which also featured Gary Numan). The song added a more metal appeal to the classic. It wasn’t until the late 90s where the band saw a lot of commercial success, not just with “Cars” but with their song, “Linchpin” which hit rock’s top 40 at the time of its release.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Cazares found a bullet in his windshield.