Radiohead Shares Video Of January 2008 Impromptu Gig At London’s 93ft East As Second Series Of Their Streaming Show

English alternative icons Radiohead announced that a new series of archival performances will debut and stream through the Radiohead Public Library vault, before being made available on their official YouTube playlist. The first of the new episodes will be a seldom-seen January 16, 2008 impromptu show from London’s 93ft East club.

The show was initially devised to be a performance at London record store Rough Trade East to celebrate the release of the 2007 In Rainbows album. Their plan went awry when hordes of fans and overwhelming media coverage caught the attention of the local authorities. The show ultimately happened at 93ft East after sporadic production adjustments. The club has a capacity of a few hundred, inherently creating an intimate way to experience Radiohead, one largely unseen save for a lucky few. Now anyone can experience an instance of electric magic for Radiohead and its fans. Subscribe to their YouTube playlist for regular updates from the band and for future episodes in the series.

The Radiohead Public Library is a virtual museum that celebrates Radiohead’s history and discography. There is a feature that allows users to craft their own library cards, and the entire site is formatted like a historical registry. There are colors that correspond to each of the album era’s Radiohead has released in their storied career. For example, artistic pieces, shows, and other exclusive goodies from the OK Computer era are labelled under a light blue tile block that evokes the same palette temperature the iconic album art displays.

