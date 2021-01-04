The Black Keys Share Two Unreleased Tracks from Breakthrough Album Brothers “Keep My Name Outta Your Mouth” and “Black Mud Part II”

Home News Aaron Grech January 4th, 2021 - 10:28 AM

American rock duo The Black Keys have shared two previously unreleased songs from their 2010 breakout album Brothers, in honor of its recent 10th anniversary. These two new songs, “Keep My Name Outta Your Mouth” and “Black Mud Part II,” will be included on their 7″ vinyl boxset, double LP set and deluxe CD release, which are all available here.

“Keep My Name Outta Your Mouth” is a rougher blues rock song, with some dark, slightly post-punk inspired guitar riffs and light melodic touches added throughout. Dan Auerbach’s vocals channel the blues as well, while the track’s production features a rough garage rock feel.

“Black Mud Part II” is entirely instrumental, with psychedelic guitar chords powering through a majority of the song’s spacey instrumental, which feels nostalgic throughout. Long drawn out chords are amplified by the track’s lo-fi production aesthetic, and capture each moment like an impromptu jam session between its musicians.

Spearheaded by singles such as “Tighten Up” and “Howlin’ For You,” Brothers peaked at number three on the Billboard charts upon its release. The group recorded many of its songs in “a remote recording in a historic room that had been gutted,” where it helped capture a nostalgic garage rock vibe.

“You can feel it if you’re a musician, the great things that happened in a place,” Auerbach explained in a press release. “Half of the thing that we love is in our minds, but when we go to these shrines, it gives us inner strength. It feels magical—this is where the music was born.”

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford