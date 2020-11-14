The Black Keys Announce 10th Anniversary Reissue Of Brothers For December 2020 Release

Home News Ariel King November 14th, 2020 - 5:57 PM

The Black Keys have announced that their breakout album Brothers will see a 10th anniversary reissue next month. Brothers will have three bonus songs added to the physical formats, with the album being released in the United States and Canada on December 18, 2020 and physical copies becoming available to the rest of the world on January 1, 2021. The Black Keys announced the deluxe edition of the album with a promotional clip directed by Bryan Schlam.

The 10th anniversary release will see two previously unreleased singles, “Keep My Name Outta Your Mouth” and “Black Mud Part II,” as well as “Chop and Change,” which had first appeared on the soundtrack for Twilight Saga: Eclipse. The deluxe album will be available in three separate formats, including a 7″ box set, a 2-LP set and a CD. The Black Keys plan to have this reissue be the first in an annual series of archival releases.

“I was thinking about what the record meant to me – how Dan and I had gone through this shit that brothers go through where you don’t get along, but then you do get along and realize it’s an unconditional love,” drummer Patrick Carney said in a press statement.

The 7″ box set for the album will only have 7,500 copies sold throughout the world, with nine 7″ singles, linear notes written by Rolling Stone Magazine’s David Fricke, a 60-page book of photos from the Black Keys archives, a limited edition poster and special heat-sensitive ink on the cover. Both the LP and the CD will include Fricke’s linear notes and photos from the archive.

The promotional clip features a Black Keys fan buying the album in 2010. As he’s trying to text his friend about the album on his flip-phone, the fan gets hit by a car, waking up 10 years later in the year 2020. As the fan wakes up, he tries to chat with the nurse in the room to ask about what is happening in the world, with the nurse only responding with information pertaining to The Black Keys.

Brothers featured several of The Black Keys most popular songs, including “Howlin’ for You” and “Tighten Up.” The album also received the Grammy Awards for Best Alternative Album, Best Rock Performance and Best Recording Packaging for the design created by Michael Carney.

Earlier this year, The Black Keys were forced to cancel their 2020 tour due to the ongoing pandemic. In July of 2019, the band released their ninth studio album titled Let’s Rock. Their most recent album had followed a five year hiatus from the band, with the music video for The Black Key’s single “Go” joking about their hiatus as they are forced to go on a retreat and counseling together so they can fulfill their studio contract.

Brothers (Deluxe Remastered Anniversary Edition) track list

1. Everlasting Light

2. Next Girl

3. Tighten Up

4. Howlin’ for You

5. She’s Long Gone

6. Black Mud

7. The Only One

8. Too Afraid to Love You

9. Ten Cent Pistol

10. Sinister Kid

11. The Go Getter

12. I’m Not the One

13. Unknown Brother

14. Never Give You Up

15. These Days

16. Chop and Change

17. Keep My Name Outta Your Mouth

18. Black Mud Part II

Photo credit: Brett Padelford