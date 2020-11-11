Teenage Fanclub Announces New Album Endless Arcade for March 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Home”

Home News Aaron Grech November 11th, 2020 - 6:05 PM

Scottish alternative rock band Teenage Fanclub have announce a new studio album called Endless Arcade which is set for release on March 5, 2021 via Merge Records. The group have also debuted a new song from the project called “Home,” which is set to have a music video release tomorrow. Pre-orders for this record are available on CD, LP, and translucent pink Peak Vinyl packaged in a special die-cut jacket, with the first 100 orders of vinyl also receiving a special 12” × 12” print signed by the band.

“Home” is a nostalgic track with subtle organ keys lining up the instrumental, where it is accompanied by mellow acoustic and electric guitar chords. This blend also gives the song a bit of a psychedelic feel, as the vocals gently glide over the track, which perfectly captures the essence of “home.”

This will be Teenage Fanclub’s first studio album since 2016’s Here. This will be the group’s 12th studio album overall, and their first since the departure of their bassist Gerard Love in 2018. The band originated out of the late 1980s British independent music scene, where they drew inspirations from classic Californian acts such as the Beach Boys and the Byrds.

“With twelve tracks that all tie neatly together, Here is a very pretty record with genuine emotion and seamless musicianship,” mxdwn reviewer Gia Vescovi-chiordi explained. “Teenage Fanclub delivers something steadfast and well made to their fans every couple of years, making it clear that they’re mostly concerned with creating music that’s true to themselves and current devotees.”

Endless Arcade track list

1. “Home”

2. “Endless Arcade”

3. “Warm Embrace”

4. “Everything Is Falling Apart”

5. “The Sun Won’t Shine On Me”

6. “Time”

7. “In Our Dreams”

8. “I’m More Inclined”

9. “Back In The Day”

10. Teenage Fanclub – The Future”

11. “Living With You”

12. “Silent Song”