Teenage Fanclub Shows a Gentle, Melancholy Side with New Song “The Sun Won’t Shine On Me”

Alternative rock band Teenage Fanclub has just released new song, “The Sun Won’t Shine on Me,” a song written by Scottish singer/songwriter, Norman Blake. The track comes from the band’s upcoming album Endless Arcade, which has a release date of April 30.

The new tune follows Teenage Fanclub’s previously released songs like “I’m More Inclined,” “Home,” and “Everything Is Falling Apart,” all of which will be featured on the project. The album is available for pre-order here and will be available on CD, LP and a clear-pink Peak vinyl wrapped in a “special cut jacket” according to a recent press release.

“The Sun Won’t Shine on Me” has an innocent and pure sound. The vocals by Norman Blake are soft and smooth, giving the song a harmonious, lullaby-like feel.

Check out the song below.

The song discusses this idea of being down on one’s luck and finding one’s self just ‘going with the flow’ most days. The lyrics in the first verse read, “I have lost any sense of belonging / I am drifting like ice on the sea / With a troubled mind, I am in decline / And the sun won’t shine on me.”

Prior to the release of the group’s newest song, they also planned a tour beginning in July and coming to an end in May 2022. The band will tour across the United Kingdom, Norway, France and a number of other countries.

Teenage Fanclub’s last album was back in 2016, titled Here. Endless Arcade will be their 12th studio album and their first album since their bassist Gerard Love left the group in 2018.