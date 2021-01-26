Teenage Fanclub Share New Song “I’m More Inclined” and Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates in 2021 and 2022

Home News Adam Benavides January 26th, 2021 - 9:58 PM

Acclaimed band Teenage Fanclub have shared a new track called “I’m More Inclined.” The song was written by singer Norman Blake and serves as the next single off the group’s upcoming twelfth studio album Endless Arcade, which will debut on its new release date of Friday, April 30 via the famed Merge Records label. The band also announced the corresponding video for “I’m More Inclined” will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Discussing the new track, the band’s Raymond McGinley said “I’m More Inclined” was actually the first song completed from the new album. “When we first starting talking about getting songs together for a new album, Norman said, ‘I have one ready to go now!’—and that was ‘I’m More Inclined,’” explained McGinley. “He played it to us, we loved it, and that got us started on the whole thing that became Endless Arcade.”

According to a press release, “The new record is quintessential TFC: melodies are equal parts heartwarming and heart-aching, guitars chime and distort, keyboard lines mesh and spiral, harmony-coated choruses burst out like sun on a stormy day.” The new album is currently available for pre-order online. Upon its official April 30 release date, Endless Arcade will be available on CD, LP and a limited edition translucent pink Peak Vinyl, packaged in a special die-cut jacket via the Merge Records store and participating independent record stores.

Endless Arcade marks the group much-anticipated follow-up release to the band’s album acclaimed 2016 album Here, which was their first UK Top 10 album since 1997. Along with the release of the new track, Teenage Fanclub also announced a set of new tour dates, rescheduled after the original tour was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus last year.

Teenage Fanclub originally formed around Glasgow in 1989 and have released eleven albums to date. The band has long been known for switching between singers and songwriters throughout their catalog and live performances. The group’s lineup currently consists of Blake, McGinley, Francisc Macdonald (drums, vocals), Dave McGowan (bass, vocals) and Euros Childs (keyboards, vocals). “I’m More Inclined” follows the new album’s previous singles “Everything is Falling Apart” and “Home”.

Teenage Fanclub 2021 and 2022 Tour Dates:

07/16/21-07/18/21 – Galicia, ES – Ribeira Sacra Festival

08/26/21-08/28/21 – Madrid, ES – Gigante Festival, Alcalá de Henares

09/07/21 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2

09/08/21 – London, UK – Forum

09/14/21 – Edinburgh, UK – Usher Hall

09/15/21 – Aberdeen, UK – Music Hall

09/16/21 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland

09/17/21-09/18/21 – Benidorm, ES – Visor Fest

04/08/22 – Sheffield, UK – Leadmill

04/09/22 – Leeds, UK – Beckett’s

04/10/22 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

04/12/22 – Birmingham, UK – Institute

04/13/22 – Norwich, UK – Waterfront

04/14/22 – Bath, UK – Komedia

04/16/22 – Brighton, UK – Chalk

04/17/22 – Portsmouth, UK – Wedgewood Rooms

04/20/22 – Belfast, UK – Empire Music Hall

04/21/22 – Dublin, IE – Academy

04/23/22 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik

04/24/22 – Oslo, NO – Vulkan

04/25/22 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset

04/27/22 – Hamburg, DE – Knust

04/28/22 – Berlin, DE – Columbiatheater

04/29/22 – Dusseldorf, DE – Zakk

05/01/22 – Munich, DE – Strom

05/02/22 – Mannheim, DE – Alte Feuerwache

05/04/22 – Lyon, FR – Epicerie Moderne

05/05/22 – Nantes, FR – Stereolux

05/06/22 – Rouen, FR – Le 106

05/07/22 – Paris, FR – La Gaite Lyrique

05/08/22 – Eindhoven, NL – Effenaar

05/09/22 – Utrecht, NL – De Helling