Teenage Fanclub Share New Song “I’m More Inclined” and Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates in 2021 and 2022

Acclaimed band Teenage Fanclub have shared a new track called “I’m More Inclined.” The song was written by singer Norman Blake and serves as the next single off the group’s upcoming twelfth studio album Endless Arcade, which will debut on its new release date of Friday, April 30 via the famed Merge Records label. The band also announced the corresponding video for “I’m More Inclined” will be unveiled in the coming weeks.
Discussing the new track, the band’s Raymond McGinley said “I’m More Inclined” was actually the first song completed from the new album. “When we first starting talking about getting songs together for a new album, Norman said, ‘I have one ready to go now!’—and that was ‘I’m More Inclined,’” explained McGinley. “He played it to us, we loved it, and that got us started on the whole thing that became Endless Arcade.”
According to a press release, “The new record is quintessential TFC: melodies are equal parts heartwarming and heart-aching, guitars chime and distort, keyboard lines mesh and spiral, harmony-coated choruses burst out like sun on a stormy day.” The new album is currently available for pre-order online. Upon its official April 30 release date, Endless Arcade will be available on CD, LP and a limited edition translucent pink Peak Vinyl, packaged in a special die-cut jacket via the Merge Records store and participating independent record stores.
Endless Arcade marks the group much-anticipated follow-up release to the band’s album acclaimed 2016 album Here, which was their first UK Top 10 album since 1997. Along with the release of the new track, Teenage Fanclub also announced a set of new tour dates, rescheduled after the original tour was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus last year.
Teenage Fanclub originally formed around Glasgow in 1989 and have released eleven albums to date. The band has long been known for switching between singers and songwriters throughout their catalog and live performances. The group’s lineup currently consists of Blake, McGinley, Francisc Macdonald (drums, vocals), Dave McGowan (bass, vocals) and Euros Childs (keyboards, vocals). “I’m More Inclined” follows the new album’s previous singles “Everything is Falling Apart” and “Home”.
Teenage Fanclub 2021 and 2022 Tour Dates:
07/16/21-07/18/21 – Galicia, ES – Ribeira Sacra Festival
08/26/21-08/28/21 – Madrid, ES – Gigante Festival, Alcalá de Henares
09/07/21 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2
09/08/21 – London, UK – Forum
09/14/21 – Edinburgh, UK – Usher Hall
09/15/21 – Aberdeen, UK – Music Hall
09/16/21 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland
09/17/21-09/18/21 – Benidorm, ES – Visor Fest
04/08/22 – Sheffield, UK – Leadmill
04/09/22 – Leeds, UK – Beckett’s
04/10/22 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City
04/12/22 – Birmingham, UK – Institute
04/13/22 – Norwich, UK – Waterfront
04/14/22 – Bath, UK – Komedia
04/16/22 – Brighton, UK – Chalk
04/17/22 – Portsmouth, UK – Wedgewood Rooms
04/20/22 – Belfast, UK – Empire Music Hall
04/21/22 – Dublin, IE – Academy
04/23/22 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik
04/24/22 – Oslo, NO – Vulkan
04/25/22 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset
04/27/22 – Hamburg, DE – Knust
04/28/22 – Berlin, DE – Columbiatheater
04/29/22 – Dusseldorf, DE – Zakk
05/01/22 – Munich, DE – Strom
05/02/22 – Mannheim, DE – Alte Feuerwache
05/04/22 – Lyon, FR – Epicerie Moderne
05/05/22 – Nantes, FR – Stereolux
05/06/22 – Rouen, FR – Le 106
05/07/22 – Paris, FR – La Gaite Lyrique
05/08/22 – Eindhoven, NL – Effenaar
05/09/22 – Utrecht, NL – De Helling