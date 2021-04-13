Mudhoney Help Unveil New Boring Machine in Seattle Following Contest to Determine Name

Home News Ariel King April 13th, 2021 - 3:32 PM

Mudhoney wound up winning Seattle’s contest to name their new boring machine, with the band helping to unveil the machine. The band beat out over a thousand submissions, which included the names “Sir Diggs-a-Lot,” “Daphne,” “Molly the Mole” and “Boris the Plunger.”

Sup Pop shared a video of Mudhoney unveiling the boring machine to their Instagram page, as well as a timelapse that showed the construction team painting “Mudhoney” on the side of the machine.

“This is anything but BORING,” Sub Pop said in their Instagram post. “Over 30k voted, and the people chose @mudhoney_ as hte name of the Seattle Ship Canal’s brand new TUNNEL BORING MACHINE!”

The contest had been put on by Seattle’s Ship Canal Water Quality Project, and the machine will dig a tunnel nearly 19 feet in diameter and 2.7 miles long beginning this summer.

Seattle hopes to have the tunnel finished by 2025, and the machine will work to reduce the city’s sewer overflow. Mudhoney had encouraged fans to vote in the contest.

The band’s Sunday Turner recently released a self-titled debut album with his band Sunday State. The album had been led by the song “Junior Spacecraft.” Meanwhile, Mudhoney shared a live album last June to benefit the NAACP Legal Fund.

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister