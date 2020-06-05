Mudhoney Releases Out of Print Previously Vinyl-Only Album Live Mud on Bandcamp to Raise Funds for NAACP Legal Fund

Home News Ariel King June 5th, 2020 - 7:21 PM

Mudhoney made their live album, Live Mud, available for digital release as part of Bandcamp’s promotion where artist’s receive 100 percent of revenue on the first Friday of the month. Mudhoney have committed to donating their proceeds to the NAACP legal fund.

The album was previously only available on vinyl, which has long since been out of print. Mudhoney recorded the show in Mexico City back in 2005, the vinyl being released in 2007. The album is currently available for fans to “pay what you want,” but starting tomorrow it will be $1 per track.

“1st digital release of Live Mud, long out of print limited-edition vinyl-only release from 2007,” the band said in a statement on Twitter. “11 tracks of Mudhoney live from Mexico City, recorded Dec. 10, 2005 by Brett Ellason. Pay What You Want for one day only on June 5th (and $1/track thereafter)”

The album begins with “Mudride,” Mudhoney checking their instruments to make sure they are tuned, feedback waving over the crowd in the introduction. They slowly begin, the guitar humming in a trance as the drums quietly count. Mark Arm’s gravel voice joins in, the track gaining in pace as the grunge fit performs.

<a href="http://mudhoney.bandcamp.com/album/live-mud">Live Mud by Mudhoney</a>

The band then begins “The Straight Life,” their sound becoming more upbeat as Arm’s voice delivers the spitting lyrics, discussing how “the straight life” has “taken your soul.” The band keeps energy throughout the show, building off of each track.

Mudhoney ended their performance with “Hate the Police,” the angry track, Arm screaming lyrics about how “police have no soul.” The band thrash their instruments, their energy overflowing. Arm’s voice grows angry as the lyrics progress, his chords straining into the mic.

Earlier this week, Mudhoney announced they are working on a four-song collaborative album with Melvins titled White Lazy Boy. Neither band has yet announced a release date. Previously, the bands shared a split 12” release in 2013, containing live recordings from both bands.

Mudhoney were supposed to tour with Meat Puppets this year, but were unable to do so due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meat Puppets were also going to tour with their original line-up, reuniting for the first time in 20 years.

Bandcamp is currently doing a promotion where artists receive 100 percent of revenue for the first Friday during the months of May, June and July. The music service will also be donating their entire revenue share to the NAACP on June 19 in celebration of Juneteenth, when the last slaves in the United States were emancipated and set free. Bandcamp has also said they will continue the donation for all subsequent Juneteenth holidays.

Live Mud Track List:

1. “Mudride”

2. “The Straight Life”

3. “I Saw the Light”

4. “No One Has”

5. “Our Time is Now”

6. “Touch Me I’m Sick”

7. “On the Move”

8. “Suck You Dry”

9. “Hard-on for War”

10. “In & Out of Grace”

11. “Hate the Police”

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister