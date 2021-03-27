Sunday State Featuring Steve Turner of Mudhoney Announces Self-Titled Debut Album for April 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Junior Spacecraft”

Home News Danielle Joyner March 27th, 2021 - 5:41 PM

Band Sunday State has announced their self-titled debut album with Steve Turner of the band Mudhoney is set to release on April 2 via No Night Travel. The band followed their announcement with the drop of their single “Junior Spacecraft.”

Sunday State is known for their indie-rock sound and have implemented Turner and Mudhoney’s rock sound on the new project. “Junior Spacecraft” is the fourth single released from the collaboration’s upcoming album.

The song has an overall rock sound with a hint of pop. The song has an intergalactic undertone. The vocals sung by Kurt Foster, remain at one octave the entire song and are made melodic with the change of instrumentation throughout the track.

Foster shared his views on the new track in a statement saying, “Some folks just aren’t meant for this world [and} Junior is one of them. From birth, he ran a spectrum ranging from sticky sweetness to dark-hooded wielder of doom {and} an obsession with the worlds and a lack of companionship drove him to build a rocket to discover something more. Instead, he found himself crashed, overheated, and incarcerated.”

The song tells the story of this Junior character, who is a self-made astronaut. Check out the track below. <a href="https://sundaystate.bandcamp.com/album/sunday-state">Sunday State by Sunday State</a>

Aside from the new project, Turner had also been working on a number of projects with Mudhoney like their live album Live Mud which was released last year on Bandcamp’s Bandcamp Friday. After the release of the album, the band pledged to donate the proceeds from the album to the NAACP legal fund.

The band also collaborated with the Melvins for a four-song collaborative album titled White Lazy Boy. The album was said to have released via Amphetamine Reptile.

Photo Credit: Steven Hoffmeister