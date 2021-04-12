Danny Wimmer Presents and Waterfront Park Announce “Live On The Lawn At Waterfront Park” Concert Series in Louisville

Home News Ariel King April 12th, 2021 - 7:29 PM

Danny Wimmer Presents has teamed up with Waterfront Park for the concert series “Live On The Lawn At Waterfront Park,” which will take place in Louisville, KY. The concert series will consist of 15 live events, with the season beginning in May.

“The arts are the soul of our city,” Louisville’s Mayor Fischer said in a press release. “And from all the festivals to our orchestra and to the amazing local performers that we’re known for across the world, music brings us together, soothes us through troubled times and helps us celebrate the good times. So I’m excited about this new concert series on our waterfront. DWP has always been a great partner, and I appreciate their continuing support and commitment.”

Details regarding the individual shows will be announced sometime in the near future, however, the concert series is slated to begin this spring.

“While we’ve safely been hosting millions of people throughout the pandemic, this signals a turning point for the park in terms of a return to much-needed revenue generation,” Waterfront Park’s President/Executive Director, Deborah Bilitski, said in a press release. “Event fees and donations keep the park well-maintained and free for everyone, so we really appreciate the energy DWP is putting into this wonderful concert series.”

The series will comply with Louisville’s existing COVID-19 guidelines, implementing limited capacity and socially-distanced setups. Audience members will be seated in pods holding 4-6 people, with each pod spaced a respectable distance from other audience members. Limited capacity Standing Room Only spaces will also be available, with “Live On The Lawn At Waterpark” having the potential to increase seating capacity based on changing COVID guidelines.

“DWP has worked very closely with the Waterfront Park team, Louisville city officials and Louisville Tourism to fulfill our joint mission of bringing even more outstanding live entertainment options to this incredibly vibrant and expanding city,” Danny Wimmer Presents founder, Danny Wimmer, said in a press statement. “Louisville has so much to be proud of and excited about for the future, and we’re thrilled to help play a small role in promoting a greater sense of community through live music with our new Live On The Lawn series.”

Danny Wimmer Presents has hosted their Louder Than Life festival in Lousiville for the past seven years, with the festival’s sixth anniversary scheduled for September 23-26, 2021. Last year’s edition of the festival had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as Danny Wimmer Presents’ two other festivals, Hometown Rising and Bourbon & Beyond. While Louder Than Life will manage to have a return this fall, the promoter has stated that Sonic Temple and Epicenter will not be able to take place until 2022.