Earthless Shares They Are Currently Working On A New Album

Psychedelic rock band Earthless are recording their upcoming studio album at Singing Serpent Studios, located in the band’s hometown of San Diego, California. The group are reportedly working with Ben Moore, who has worked with Hot Snakes and Retox.

The upcoming, yet to be titled studio album will be their fifth LP, following the release of 2018’s Black Heaven, which came out via Nuclear Blast. Throughout the 2010s Earthless also released Acid Crusher/Mount Swan and From the Ages, which made mxdwn’s best albums of 2013 list. Both studio albums were released via Tee Pee Records, while From the Ages ended a six-year hiatus for the psychedelic rockers.

“Hello all, it’s been a long day- just a late night post to tell ya that we spent all day setting up and gett’n sounds and we are stoked to have officially begun recording thee @earthlessrips 5th studio album,” Earthless wrote on Instagram. “We are doing here at home in San Diego this time around with @benmooremusic @singingserpent – @nuclearblastrecords will release it. More pics n’ stories n’ stuff. Have a good eve.”

Earthless have been busy during the last year, covering Black Sabbath’s “Never Say I Die,” for the tribute album Best of Black Sabbath (Redux), which was released via Magnetic Eye last year. This wasn’t their only output during the pandemic-ridden year, last October Earthless held two live stream shows, which both took place at the iconic Casbah in San Diego. The band also played at Heavy Psych Sounds Fest last January.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat