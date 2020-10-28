Earthless Releases Cover of Black Sabbath’s “Never Say Die” From Upcoming Tribute Album

Home News Adam Benavides October 28th, 2020 - 8:09 PM

Psychedelic rockers Earthless have released their cover of the classic Black Sabbath song “Never Say Die,” which will appear on an upcoming tribute album honoring the pioneering metal group. The track will appear on The Best of Black Sabbath (Redux) album set to be released this Friday, October 30 on the Magnetic Eye Records label. The new tribute album will feature an array of other notable rock acts including Rwake, members of CKY and Elephant Tree.

The cover track sees Earthless stay pretty close to the original, albeit with a bit more of their signature garage-rock sound as the song’s classic riffs and drum fills trash behind singer Isaiah Mitchell doing his best Ozzy Osbourne vocals. The track will be a delight to both longtime Black Sabbath fans as well as followers of Earthless’ San Diego rock stylings.

Discussing the track, Earthless bassist Mike Eginton said while the band did not originally plan to perform “Never Say Never,” he is grateful they did as it matches the band’s sounds the most out of the Sabbath catalogue. “We were originally going to record ‘After Forever’ or ‘Lord of this World’ but those songs, which are two of our favorites, didn’t really fit our style of playing,” explains Eginton. “Mario came in with ‘Never Say Die’ and we all agreed that a faster pace song would suit us better. It was a very cool collaborative effort with friends. Those moments don’t happen too often.”

The Magnetic Eye Records label will also release a separate Black Sabbath tribute album on Friday, October 30 focused on the band’s iconic 1972 album Vol. 4. The two tribute albums come after several notable bands have celebrated Black Sabbath’s material of late with Thou reimagining the band’s track “Wheels of Confusion” last week while Pallbearer Releases debuted their Sabbath-inspired track “The Quicksand of Existing” in September.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat