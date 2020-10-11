Earthless Announces Two October 2020 Live Stream Concerts 

Home News Krista Marple October 11th, 2020 - 7:32 PM

Psychedelic rock band Earthless took to their social media page to announce that they will be performing two separate livestreams through the course of the month. While both concerts will take place at the Casbah in San Diego, the first livestream event is being held on Saturday, October 17 at 7pm Pacific time. The second will take place on Saturday, October 24 at 2pm Pacific time.

The San Diego-based band disclosed that “both shows will feature music that has never been played live before aside from may been time many, many years ago in our beginnings as a band,” according to their Facebook post. In July of 2019, Earthless announced a 10-date North American fall tour for that year. The band started the tour in Chicago and ended it in Philadelphia.

Earthless has only performed a few shows since the end of their fall tour of last year. The band had plans for three California shows for this past March that were to be included in the Heavy Psych Sounds Festival. However, due to the ongoing pandemic those scheduled dates were canceled. Because live concerts have had a hard time making a comeback during COVID-19, livestream concerts have been the go-to for many artists this year.

Unlike the usual way to purchase tickets to a concert, tickets to these livestream events will have to be purchased through credits. StageIt, which is the platform the band is using to livestream the event, refers to their purchase credits as “Notes.” You can use these credits to not only purchase tickets, but to also tip the band during the livestream. More details on the event are listed below in their Facebook post.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat