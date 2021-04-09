Pasquale Rotella Reveals EDC Will Be Going Forward In May 2021

Home News Caroline Fisher April 9th, 2021 - 7:53 PM

Sean Tyas at the Neon Garden stage

According to Brooklyn Vegan, the Electric Daisy Carnival will be taking place in May of this year. The Las Vegas EDM festival will be from May 21-23, and is working closely with local officials to ensure the safety of attendees.

CEO and founder of Insomniac Events, Pasquale Rotella, announced the news in an Instagram post, “With the world being shut down for over a year, I’m happy to announce we’re on our way to being able to celebrate in person. Book your flights, hotels & shuttles — EDC Las Vegas is on for May 21+22+23!”

He went on to say that attendees “can expect the full EDC experience with no details spared, from the festival grounds to the music, stages, art, performers, artists & fireworks!”

Rotella also stated that more details concerning the safety protocol, as well as the festival’s lineup will be shared soon. Ticket buyers have the option to transfer their 2021 tickets to 2022, if they choose not to attend this year.

Tickets to the Electric Daisy Festival 2021 are currently sold out, with 150,000 people expected to attend in May 2021.

Back in March, Rotella revealed that organizers of the festival were pushing to make it happen as planned, explaining that if EDC can’t happen in May, it will be moved to October 2021. He stated on Instagram that he “submitted a robust safety plan that is currently under review by Nevada officials.”

Insomniac announced their new Day-Trip house music festival set to take place this July, in September 2020. The 21+ event will be hosted at Los Angeles Waterfront’s Pier 46, and will include several stages, food trucks, fireworks and more. After the festival was announced, tickets to the event sold out in less than two hours.

EDC Las Vegas hosted a virtual Rave-A-Thon in May of 2020, to supplement the festival’s cancellation due to the pandemic. The event featured artists such as Kaskade, Floostradamus, TOKiMONSTA and more. The event was held on Insomniac’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin