Tune-Yards Pay Homage to Charlie Chaplin in New Video for “nowhere, man”

The Oakland-based Tune-Yards are back with another music video for “nowhere, man,” their first new song in two years, following the release of their most recent studio album I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life. This latest single is accompanied by a music video directed by Japhy Riddle and Callie Day.

“nowhere, man” is a striking assortment of Charlie Chaplin references, blended in with a cut-out style reminiscent of early childhood education programs. This wacky DIY aesthetic blends in with this eclectic indie rock song, that takes the lo-fi aesthetic of garage rock, blended with elements of soul and blues, This genre bending is accompanied by a chilled out bassline and an eclectic jazz piano that turn up its unique style.

“The song and the video for ‘nowhere, man’ were created under conditions of feeling squeezed and pushed to the brink — relatively, of course. I wanted to ask, ‘How loudly do I have to shout and sing before I’m heard?’ And the video asks, too, ‘What am I not hearing?’ We hope the music brings energy and a strong wind of encouragement to those who are shouting and singing loudly for justice right now,” the group’s Merrill Garbus noted in a press release.

I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life had music video releases for “ABC 123” and “Honesty,” as ell as a single release for “Look At Your Hands.” The group also created the score for the 2018 film Sorry To Bother You, directed by Boots Riley, who is known for his work with The Coup.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela