Kurt Ballou of Converge Posts April Fool’s Prank Saying a Lost Version of Cave In’s Jupiter with No Clean Vocals was Discovered

Home News Krista Marple April 2nd, 2021 - 7:25 PM

Kurt Ballou, well known producer and member of Converge, played an April Fool’s Day joke on fans after posting to his Instagram account stating that a once lost version of Cave In’s Jupiter, which featured no clean vocals, had been discovered. The joke stemmed from the fact that the band had received a lot of backlash from that album because it was a much softer sound than what they were known for at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kurt Ballou (@godcitymusic)

“I’m honored to unearth this insane version from before they went soft,” wrote Ballou in his post. Ballou posted a photo of himself sitting in a recording studio holding the “original tape” of Jupiter.

After the release of the controversial album, Cave In released their record Antenna after being signed to a major record label. The band received even more backlash after that release as it had shown that they drifted away from their metal roots even more so. Shortly after that, Cave In broke up for a few years but then publicly returned from their hiatus in 2009. Once they returned to making music, they fell back into the metal core sound that they were originally known and loved for.

In early 2018, Caleb Scofield, singer and bassist for the band, had died at the age of 29 in a car accident. Cave In released one album after the accident titled Final Transmission in June of 2019. Although the band has not yet released any new music since that last album, they haven’t gone completely dormant in the music scene.

Furnace Fest, which has been postponed to this fall, has Cave In featured on their lineup along a handful of other popular bands. Underoath, Mayday Parade, Converge and Defeater are just a few that are set to play alongside them.

Cave In was also recently featured on the Two Minutes to Late Night newest live stream series Greetings From Splitsville to cover songs with Every time I Die. The episode aired on January 29 where all proceeds went directly to the artists.