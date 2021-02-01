Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound and Concord Announce Worldwide Partnership

Home News Tristan Kinnett February 1st, 2021 - 7:54 PM

Easy Eye Sound, the Nashville-based record label run by The Black Keys’ frontman Dan Auerbach, has announced a worldwide exclusive joint venture with Concord Recorded Music. The partnership deal provides that Concord will release all of Easy Eye Sound’s new recordings going forward while operating under Easy Eye Sound’s name and logo. Together, they plan to release 12 albums throughout 2021.

Concord is a label collective that also includes Concord Records, Fantasy Records, Fearless Records, Loma Vista Recordings and Rounder Records. As part of the deal, Concord will also distribute all Easy Eye Sound’s catalog albums from now on.

Auerbach formed the label in 2017 when he released his sophomore solo album Waiting on a Song. Named after Auerbach’s recording studio, Easy Eye Sound has released 20 albums since he founded it. Some of the more critically successful records put out by the label include Shannon and the Clams’ Onion (2018), Yola’s Walk Through the Fire (2019), Jimmy “Duck” Holmes’ Cypress Grove (2019) and John Anderson’s Years (2020).

“When I founded Easy Eye Sound a decade ago,” Auerbach stated via press release, referring to the studio and label together, “It was meant as a home base for my musical vision and as a way to discover and support artists I believe in. It’s exciting to see the record label and recording studio evolve and begin a worldwide partnership with the fine folks at Concord.”

Concord’s Chief Label Executive Tom Whalley had his own piece to say about the deal, “I’m thrilled to partner with Dan and his label Easy Eye Sound. Dan’s passion runs through Easy Eye’s in-house songwriting, production and the overall cohesive vision of the label. He brings a stellar roster and a committed staff under the leadership of Tom Osborn. Easy Eye Sound will be a great addition to Concord Recorded Music’s group of labels, and the partnership will give Dan and his artists a global platform of opportunity. I look forward to great things.”

Photo credit: Brett Padelford