Beachy Head Shares Video for Melancholy Second Single “All Gone”

Beachy Head, the supergroup made up of members from Slowdive, The Flaming Lips, The Soft Cavalry and Dreamend, has shared their second single. “All Gone” incorporates slight psychedelic sounds and drifting vocals, and will appear on the band’s debut album, which will be released on April 30.

“Here comes the morning, here it comes again,” the lyrics begin. Synths fade in and out of the track, dancing across the floating soundscapes. The track continues a soft hum throughout its length, as though the instrumentals are slowly slipping away.

Christian Savill began Beachy Head in 2019, writing and demoing tracks with no clear man. He sent the tracks to Ryan Graveface and Steve Clarke, marking the official start of the band. Following some more work on the tracks, they invited Matt Duckworth of the Flaming Lips to add drums, while Slowdive guitarist Rachel Goswell contributed vocals.

“All Gone” follows the band’s first single, “Destroy Us,” which was released last week. The group also intends to release its self-titled debut album on April 30.

“Christian and I recorded the structure of these tunes in Savannah two weeks before the pandemic hit, and we’ve been file-trading ever since,” Graveface had said in a press release. The upcoming album will be released through Graveface’s Graveface records.

The Flaming Lips recently released a music video for their song “At The Movies on Quaaludes,” as well as an announcement of another space bubble concert for April 20. Slowdive has teased that they are working on a new album, while The Soft Cavalry’s last release had been their 2019 self-titled album.

