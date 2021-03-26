The Mars Volta Shares An Early Version of Their Single “Inertiatic ESP”

Home News Sara Thompson March 26th, 2021 - 10:39 PM

An unfinished version of The Mars Volta’s track “Inertiatic Esp” was released by the band in anticipation of their upcoming project Landscape Tantrums, which features early recordings of their songs from the 2002 album De-Loused In The Comatorium. Landscape Tantrums will be released digitally through Clouds Hill on April 23.

The track begins strikingly with intense guitar strumming, which quickly becomes warbly while maintaining drastic energy. The vocals are paired incredibly with the wacky electric guitar as frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala’s distinctive voice sounds close yet fills the space of the song with reverb. Emotion filled vocals cry out throughout the piece, uttering lyrics which begin with a repetition of “Now I’m Lost” several times that repeats throughout the song.

Amidst the attention-grabbing instrumentation lies additional phrases that are eerie and obscure in nature, such as, “Dolls wreck the minced meat of pupils cast in oblong arm’s length. The hooks have been picking their scabs where wolves hide in the company of men.” “Inertiatic Esp” increases in frantic energy throughout the song, with a dramatically contrasting soft ending that features Bixler-Zavala calmly singing atop minimalistic and slightly pulsing synth.

The band broke up in 2013 but came together to release their limited box set, La Realidad De Los Sueños, which is capped at a 5,000 copy LP release of the group’s entire discography.