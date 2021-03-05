The Mars Volta Announces 18-LP Box Set La Realidad de los Sueños Featuring Entire Discography and Unreleased Music

Home News Anna Scott March 5th, 2021 - 11:24 AM

Progressive rock band The Mars Volta has announced the release of a massive 18-LP box set, La Realidad de Los Sueños. The box set, out on April 23, will include the band’s entire discography.

The Mars Volta formed in 2001 in El Paso, Texas and quickly became influential in the rock scene. The band had since disbanded in 2013 after a falling out between its members Cedriuc Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodríguez-López. Their most recent album was 2012’s Noctourniquet.

Although in recent years, the band has teased about a potential reunion. The band hinted at the release of this box set in the days leading up to the announcement. Last year, Kanye West sharing a tweet that said “The Mars Volta we need to finish the album.” It is unclear whether the artists have actually collaborated.

For this exclusive release, the band is limiting the set to 5,000 copies. Among the 18 LPs are Tremulant, De-Loused In The Comatorium, Frances The Mute, Amputechture, The Bedlam In Goliath, Octahedron and Noctourniquet. Additionally, the set will include unreleased material called Landscape Tantrums, from the De-Loused in the Comatorium sessions. Each purchase will also come with a photo book of behind-the-scenes photos. The band explains that “La Realidad De Los Sueños is literally ‘the reality of dreams’ for the numerous The Mars Volta fans all around the world.”

The Mars Volta’s upcoming box set La Realidad de Los Sueños has sold out here on the Cloud Hill shop for $479 per set.