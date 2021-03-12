The Mars Volta’s De-Loused In The Comatorium Rarities Album Landscape Tantrums To See Separate Digital Release

Home News Danielle Joyner March 12th, 2021 - 3:57 PM

The Mars Volta announced that they will be releasing a “rarities set” titled Landscape Tantrums digitally. The band’s digital release will feature a number of unreleased tracks from recording sessions of the 2003 debut album De-Loused In The Comatorium.

The album was released in June 2003 via Gold Standard Laboratories and Universal Records. The album consisted of tunes like “Televators,” “Son et Lumiere” and “Roulette Dares (The Haunt Of).”

The band first announced the rarities set on March 5 as a part of a 18-LP box set of La Realidad de Los Sueños. The box set consisted of the band’s entire discography leading up to the newest set.

With the release of the box set, The Mars Volta shared a teaser video for the project and captioned the video “COMING SOON.” The box set sold out almost immediately upon the release on Cloud Hill shop.

Landscape Tantrums, the rarities set will be released on April 23 digitally and will consist of a number of the band’s original recordings from De-Loused In The Comatorium. Before the release of the album, the band will release the first single off of the project titled “Inertiatic ESP” on March 26.