Pete Yorn Celebrates 20th Anniversary of musicforthemorningafter with May 2021 Release of New Rooftop EP (20 Years of musicforthemorningafter)

Singer and songwriter Pete Yorn has announced his newest project Rooftop EP set to drop on May 5 via Shelly Music. The project comes in as the celebration of the 20th anniversary of Yorn’s 2001 debut album musicforthemorningafter released via Columbia Records.

Rooftop is made up of four tracks including “Rooftop,” which is an unreleased track from Yorn’s debut album, a cover of The Smiths’ “Panic,” “Life On A Chain,” and “Lose You.”

Yorn explains the birth of the project in a statement in a recent press release saying, “We made it in garages in California, in Van Nuys and Culver City… I just made music that I liked and I knew that there were no guarantees of where it would get me…but twenty years later I am really proud of the impact the record has had and it still carries a deep emotional resonance for me.”

The release of the EP comes shortly after the drop of Yorn’s covers album, Pete Yorn Sings the Classics which was an album of Yorn’s covers of songs originally performed by Bob Dylan, The Beach Boys, The Velvet Underground and many others.

More recently, Yorn released a cover of The Stone Roses’s Ten Storey Love Song.” The song was originally recorded and released in 1995 and was recreated by Yorn for his covers album.

Check out Yorn’s Rooftop EP cover artwork and tracklist.

Photo Credits: Boston Lynn Schulz