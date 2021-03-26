Moby Re-Imagines His Discography on New Album Reprise Featuring Mark Lanegan, Gregory Porter, Jim James and More

Home News Danielle Joyner March 26th, 2021 - 4:26 PM

Musician Moby has shared that his new album Reprise is set to release May 28 via Deutsche Grammophon. The album will feature a number of guest artist including Alice Skye, Amythyst Kiah, Apollo Jane, Darlingside and a number of other talents.

Reprise is an album which takes a deep look at Moby’s music and the progression of his sound throughout his career. The project includes a number of the artist’s classic track rearranged such as “Go,” “Extreme Ways,,” “Natural Blues,” “Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad” and the newly released track, “Porcelain.”

Moby explains the thoughts behind the release of his project in his recent press release saying, “Sorry if this seems self-evident, but for me the main purpose of music is to communicate emotion; to share some aspect of the human condition to whomever might be listening.” Moby also shared why he decided to use an orchestra on his newest project in a statement explaining, “I long for simplicity and vulnerability you can get with acoustic or classical music.”

Along with announcing the release date for his forthcoming project, Moby also shared the rearrangement of his classic song “Porcelain”, the new version that will be included on Reprise. The song begins with a pure and angelic piano intro, later the keys are met by Moby’s vocals and quiet background vocals. Towards the end of the song, guitar chords and drums enter the track.

Check out the tune below.

The new version of the track has a cleaner and more classic sound than the original. The original track is more upbeat from start to finish, rather than starting off slow and picking up towards the end like the new.

Prior to the release of the track and the announcement of a new album, Moby released an animated video for his track “My Only Love” in August 2020. The song was a single from the artist’s latest album All Visible Objects.

Moby was also included in the release of an Alzheimer’s benefit compilation project titled The Longest Day which was a charity album set up in efforts to support an Alzheimers Association fundraiser. Moby was one of the artists included along with Anna Calvi, Algiers, Daniel Avery, Sad13, Cold Specks, and many others.

Reprise tracklist

Everloving Natural Blues (featuring Gregory Porter & Amythyst Kiah) Go Porcelain (featuring Jim James) Extreme Ways Heroes (featuring Mindy Jones) God Moving Over The Face of the Water (featuring Vikingur Ólafsson) Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad (featuring Apollo Jane) The Lonely Night (featuring Kris Kristofferson & Mark Lanegan) We Are All Made of Stars Lift Me Up The Great Escape (featuring Nataly Dawn, Alice Skye, Luna Li) The Last Day (featuring Skylar Grey & Darlingside)

