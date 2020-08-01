Moby Releases New Animated Video for “My Only Love”

Home News Alex Limbert August 1st, 2020 - 1:26 PM

Award-winning electronic music producer and animal rights activist Moby just released a 3D animation video for the single “My Only Love” from the recently released album All Visible Objects. The video is about a mother leopard and her cub being separated by humans who burn down a portion of the Brazilian rainforest in order to clear the land for agriculture.

Moby states “It seems as if we’re confronted with new catastrophes on an almost daily basis, but while we deal with these horrors the climate emergency just gets worse and worse. And without the rainforests our planet will quickly become a scorching, uninhabitable wasteland,” Moby explains, “The goal of this video was to remind people of the ongoing horrors of climate emergency and deforestation, as well as reminding people that 90% of rainforest deforestation is a result of meat and dairy production.”

Moby also announced an August 5 Twitch event he will be holding on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. PST. Along with the video’s animators and other guests, Moby will be discussing the topics of deforestation and animal agriculture. You can watch the event live on Twitch here.

The video for “My Only Love” was produced by São Paulo-based Zombie studio through BlinkInk in London. The video’s director Paulo Garcia states “To work with someone who I’ve always admired is an incredible opportunity in itself. It’s made even better when the task he gives is to send a message to the world about the deforestation problem growing fast in my home country of Brazil. Lots of artists gave their best to make this music video happen.”

According to Animation World Network, 90 artists worked 14 weeks to produce the video. Garcia adds, “Moby fought a lot to have monkeys as main characters instead of the jaguars, but in the end, he agreed with the director’s vision that even jaguars, with their power, cannot fight against humans.”

Garcia continues, “Another poetic thing that we brought to the script was that all living creatures of the forest, like animals and Indians, would be made of wood. The idea was to have this natural feeling that they belong and live in harmony with the forest. The other humans, those were deformed and covered in metal; ‘civilization’ made then harsh and without remorse.”

In June, Mobi announced that he will be joining other high profile artists such as Anna Calvi, Algiers, Daniel Avery, Sad13, Cold Specks, Rhys Chatham, Rituals of Mine and others in contributing new original unreleased music on a collaborative fundraiser album titled The Longest Day due to be released by Mon Amie Records. The album’s proceeds will go to support the Alzheimer’s Association’s annual fundraiser.

According to Moby’s website, profits from All Visible Objects will also be donated to charity. The website states that profits from his film music site mobygratis, his festival Circle V, his Los Angeles-based restaurant Little Pine and his last few albums have “all donated 100% of their profits to animal and human rights organizations”.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat