Dead Can Dance To Perform A Celebration of Life & Works 1980 – 2021 During Rescheduled North American Tour Starting In October 2021

Home News Sara Thompson March 26th, 2021 - 9:44 PM

Among a multitude of tour cancellations and postponements, the Dead Can Dance Spring Tour has been postponed to Fall 2021. The tour marks the first time that the band will set foot in the United States since 2013, when they performed at renowned festival Coachella.

The tour will kickoff on San Diego, California on October first proceed until October 25 in Seattle, venturing to the east coast in locations such as New York City and Philadelphia. The tour will feature performances from the band’s lengthy career, which spans from 1980 to 2021 with their latest releases this year.

The most recent work of Dead Can Dance includes the single and accompanied music video for “Noyalain (Burn),” which was released in preparation for their upcoming album Burn in May this year. The album is preceded by Dionysus in 2018, the band’s first release since six years before. The album set forth a narrative of the mythological god Dionysus and draws from middle eastern influences.

Dead Can Dance’s Fall 2021 Tour Dates:

10/1 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre

10/2 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

10/3 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

10/5 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

10/7 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

10/8 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

10/11 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

10/12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

10/13 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall

10/15 – Boston, MA – Boch Center

10/17 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall

10/23 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/25 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre