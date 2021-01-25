Lisa Gerrard and Jules Maxwell of Dead Can Dance Announce New Album Burn for May 2021 Release

Home News Anna Scott January 25th, 2021 - 2:51 AM

Lisa Gerrard and Jules Maxwell out of the dark-wave, gothic rock group Dead Can Dance have announced their collaboration for a new album, Burn, with Atlantic Curve. The record is set to be released May 7.

The duo, originally both out of Australia, began work on the album in 2015 with James Chapman of MAPS producing. The album will come following their recent signing with the London-based label Atlantic Curve. Daryl Bamonte, of the label, says on the signing, “To be able to sign Lisa and Jules to Atlantic Curve is like a dream for me, and it’s also very satisfying that they chose to work with James as producer. The combination of their unique talents has created a truly outstanding record.”

On working on the forthcoming album with Dead Can Dance’s keyboardist Maxwell, Gerrard said, “It is with great pleasure that I share this collaboration with Jules Maxwell. Jules and I began our creative journey with Dead Can Dance. We realised that we could connect through improvisation and that musical exploration continues to evolve with this present work.”

Dead Can Dance were set to tour in early 2020 in North and South America, but were forced to reschedule due to COVID-19 concerns, moving the tour to Spring 2021. They had previously released their ninth studio album Dionysus in November 2018 after a six-year hiatus from releasing new music. Dionysus was an exploration in to the ancient Dionysian cult tradition of Dionysian Mysteries, during which participants would use intoxicants, dance and music to reach a state of liberation.

Fans of the band anticipate Gerrard and Maxwell’s forthcoming release to see what the duo will create next on Burn from May 7, although no further details on the album’s contents have been shared yet.