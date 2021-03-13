Lisa Gerrard And Jules Maxwell Of Dead Can Dance Release Evocative New Single “Noyalain (Burn)”

Home News Ariel King March 13th, 2021 - 8:45 PM

Lisa Gerrard and Jules Maxwell have shared their upcoming album’s first single, “Noyalain (Burn).” The album, Burn, will be released on May 7 via Atlantic Curve, and is currently available for pre-order

“‘Noyalain’ is the first song we created which began to play images in my mind’s eye,” Maxwell said in a press statement. “Widescreen images of far horizons and great landscapes. Of the living world at its most devastatingly beautiful.”

The track features beating synths as Gerrard and Maxwell begin to chant. The drums pick up their steady beat, the guitar spiraling as Gerrard’s voice falls. They begin to whisper, the instrumentals growing louder through as the synths take on a more ethereal feel.

The track was accompanied by a music video directed by Jacob Chelkowski. Shot in black and white, the video features actors staring longingly into the camera, hands brushing over their faces as they let out soft breaths, tears falling down their cheeks.

Gerrard and Maxwell announced their album in late January, Maxwell stating “We realised that we could connect through improvisation and that musical exploration continues to evolve with this present work.”

With Dead Can Dance, Gerrard and Maxwell released the album, Dionysus, in 2018, which had been accompanied by the single “The Invocation.” The group expected to tour during the spring of 2020, the dates marking their return after seven years, however the tour had to be postponed following the outbreak of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.