Amigo The Devil Tells the Tale of Die-Hard Gambler in New Song “Murder At The Bingo Hall”

Krista Marple March 26th, 2021 - 9:00 PM

Amigo The Devil, who is also known as Danny Kiranos, has released a brand new track titled “Murder At The Bingo Hall” as a part of his forthcoming sophomore album. Born Against is set to be released on April 16 via Liars Club/Regime Music Group.

“Murder At The Bingo Hall” is a fierce song that is full of character. While the title of the song implies that there will be a homicide at the bingo hall, the lyrics of the song aren’t actually that dark. Instead, the thought of murder comes across more figurative rather than literal, which is a style that Kiranos is known for in his music.

“After four in a row I jumped up and yelled ‘someone should call the cops, I’m killing it’/ Everyone sitting still like a people garden/ Tensions builds as the wrap up nears the end/ This dabber is a weapon sending everyone to bingo heaven…held back by the numbers I don’t have.” The track emphasizes the protagonist’s excitement over beating his competitors as he refers to the bingo card dabber as his weapon.

Kiranos first announced the release of his upcoming album back in mid-January. The first single from Born Again, “Another Man’s Grave,” was shared when Kiranos announced the new upcoming album. Born Again will be his first album since the release of his 2018 drop titled Everything Is Fine.

Shortly after he shared the announcement of the album and the first single, he released the track “Quiet as a Rat.” The track came alongside a music video, which was directed by Courtney and Ray Gauger.