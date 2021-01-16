Amigo The Devil Announces New Album Born Against For April 2021 Release

Home News Kyle Cravens January 16th, 2021 - 10:38 AM

American singer-songwriter Amigo The Devil intends to drop new album Born Against on April 16. The Austin based musician, whose real name is Danny Kiranos, has made a mix of metal and folk his signature approach to song crafting. His lyrics are frequented with dark humor and musing figurative language. His melodies full of expression and poignant. He knows exactly when to allow the gruff of a metal frontman’s growl to sneak into his primarily poetic storytelling.

Born Against is the follow up to Amigo The Devil’s 2018 album Everything Is Fine. It was an album that seemingly resonated deeply with Kiranos’ exponentially growing fanbase. His hometown of Austin, TX going so far as to name November 16 “Amigo The Devil Day.”

Kiranos refers to the likes of Father John Misty and Fiona Apple for creative inspiration, also the insight provided by legendary storytellers Tom Waits or Leonard Cohen. After a creative slump due in part by the ongoing pandemic, Kiranos shifted his manner of conveying his melodic tales. He began to write from a third person perspective which allowed him to immerse himself in his characters and record the new songs with the emotional intensity of a first-person viewpoint.

Stay prepared for Amigo The Devil’s sophomore album, Born Against, on his website and be sure to check out the track list below. For more on the artist, check out his brief interview via Rolling Stone.

Born Against Tracklist: