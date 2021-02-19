Amigo The Devil Is Hung On The Gallows In New Music Video For “Quiet As A Rat”

Home News Ariel King February 19th, 2021 - 5:00 AM

Amigo The Devil, the project of Danny Kiranos, has shared a new music video for his single “Quiet as a Rat,” which comes off his upcoming album, Born Against, which is set to be released on April 16 via Liars Club/Regime Music Group. The music video was directed by Courtney and Ray Gauger and brings the track’s gallows humor to life.

“Faith without doubt seems unhealthy,” Kiranos said in a press statement. “It’s an extreme that leaves no room for growth and honest learning, only the mindless repetition of old and sometimes hateful traditions. ‘Quiet as a Rat’ explores the bridge between faith and doubt, nurture and abandon… the fine line between belief and control. It plays to the true value of our spirit and whether we have a purpose to find or if we are the purpose and are simply here to be used and forgotten. You know… real fun stuff.”

The video features Kiranos hanging from the gallows, reading a book by candlelight and drinking in the woods. “There was a girl at the bar/She overdosed in a photobooth/No one found her body until last fall/And the pictures all show her, terrified and a loner/While everyone cried ‘what a good friend she was,'” the lyrics sing, horns and drums creating a bouncing tone to match Kiranos’ vocals.

Born Against will be released on April 16, with Amigo The Devil releasing the album’s first single “Another Man’s Grave” back in January. Kiranos stylizes much of his lyrical style by mixing dark humor and thoughtful musings. Born Against follows Amigo The Devil’s 2018 debut, Everything Is Fine.