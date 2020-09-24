Royal Blood Return with First New Song in Three Years “Trouble’s Coming”

Home News Matt Matasci September 24th, 2020 - 7:15 AM

It’s hard to believe but we haven’t heard new music from Brighton, UK rock band Royal Blood since they released How Did We Get So Dark. But after teasing a new song earlier this week, the wait is over as the duo have released a new song called “Trouble’s Coming.” In addition to sharing the new song, they’ve indicated their third album will be released in the spring of 2021.

“Trouble’s Coming” has that big distorted low-end that bassist Mike Kerr is so famous for. Instead of being a straightahead rocker that turned heads when the band debuted in 2014 with Royal Blood, it takes a funky, disco-inflected approach. That’s not to say the song is without power, featuring an instrumental breakdown that is likely to get a live crowd revved up as get feet on the dancefloor.

“It was the moment something started to click – where we started playing over those much more rigid dance beats,” said Kerr about the song. “The breakthrough was realizing that there was real common ground between that and what we’d done before. It’s that AC/DC aspect: where the quality that makes the riffs seem so cutting is because of that beat. Although on the surface we were stepping outside what we’d done before, it didn’t feel at all unnatural; it felt like we were returning to music we’d loved from the very beginning: Daft Punk, Justice, things that were really groove-orientated. It was all about the beat. It felt like familiar territory, but something we’d censored in ourselves.”

EDIT: There appears to be an issue with the song being uploaded to streaming services. We’ll have the song posted as soon as it’s resolved.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford